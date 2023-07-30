Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.93-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.00 million-$916.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $961.20 million. Perficient also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.93-4.05 EPS.

Perficient Stock Performance

PRFT traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,726. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40. Perficient has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Perficient

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Perficient from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Perficient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.25.

In related news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Perficient by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Perficient by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading

