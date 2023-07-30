Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$226.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.96 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.93-$4.05 EPS.

Perficient Stock Performance

Perficient stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.49. 1,450,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.40. Perficient has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 29.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Perficient will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. Scotiabank cut shares of Perficient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Perficient from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $762,342.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Perficient by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Perficient by 18.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

