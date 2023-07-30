Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.93-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.00 million-$916.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $961.20 million. Perficient also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.93-4.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Perficient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Perficient from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.40. Perficient has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $110.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Perficient had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Perficient news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,342.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,569 shares of company stock valued at $119,936 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 112,600.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $838,770,000 after buying an additional 12,000,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $26,728,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after buying an additional 199,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $418,266,000 after buying an additional 189,974 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,335,000 after purchasing an additional 160,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

