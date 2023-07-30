Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.93-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-916 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $961.23 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.93-$4.05 EPS.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,726. Perficient has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Perficient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Perficient from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.25.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,042,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $762,342.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,569 shares of company stock valued at $119,936 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Perficient by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Perficient by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Perficient by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

