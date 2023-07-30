PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.19-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. PG&E also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.19-$1.23 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.66. 12,030,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,832,012. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.12. PG&E has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in PG&E by 11,517.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.