PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PG&E also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.19-1.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. 12,030,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,832,012. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.12. PG&E has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. PG&E’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 86.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 190.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 120,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth about $154,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

