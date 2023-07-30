Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $271,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $963,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 396,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $703,187,000 after buying an additional 124,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CI opened at $292.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.85.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,185. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

