Pictet North America Advisors SA Lowers Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 63,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $44.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

