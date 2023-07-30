Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,084,200 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 6,097,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,871.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PANHF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in China. The company offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; prepaid cards and health check-up services; and medical devices.

