Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,084,200 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 6,097,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,871.3 days.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PANHF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Profile
