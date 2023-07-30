Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,065,600 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 1,741,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 938.9 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PIAIF traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. 1,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,904. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. Ping An Insurance has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $8.19.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
