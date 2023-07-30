Piper Sandler Raises First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target to $40.00

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Merchants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $247.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

