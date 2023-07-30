Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Update

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.4 days.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

PZRIF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. 67 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.