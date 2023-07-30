Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 56,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Plumas Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.96. 4,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,613. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $210.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

