Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 32,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the first quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Preformed Line Products by 22.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Preformed Line Products by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Preformed Line Products by 18.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

Shares of PLPC traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.93 and a 200-day moving average of $130.80. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $865.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $181.82 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Preformed Line Products

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.