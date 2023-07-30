Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.84.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

