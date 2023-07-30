Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble updated its FY24 guidance to $6.25-$6.43 EPS.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.41. 9,397,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,190,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.26. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The firm has a market cap of $368.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

