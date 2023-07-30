Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,300. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.61. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

