Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $12.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 190.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.2% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after buying an additional 327,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $419.87. 2,702,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,331. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.97 and its 200 day moving average is $382.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $319.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.