Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,600 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 213,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 654.0 days.

Puma Stock Up 1.4 %

PMMAF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.00. The company had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 691. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73. Puma has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $75.21.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

