Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,600 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 213,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 654.0 days.
Puma Stock Up 1.4 %
PMMAF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.00. The company had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 691. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73. Puma has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $75.21.
Puma Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Puma
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.