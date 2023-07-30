Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of PXSAW remained flat at $1.14 during trading hours on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

we are an emerging pure-play owner of a modern fleet of product tankers engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. we are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their “eco” features or modifications.

