Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance
Shares of PXSAW remained flat at $1.14 during trading hours on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile
