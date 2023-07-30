Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Raised by Analyst

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for PepsiCo in a research report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s current full-year earnings is $7.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s FY2023 earnings at $7.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $190.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

