Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Issued By National Bank Financial

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2024 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$242.64.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$240.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$156.55 and a one year high of C$254.76. The company has a market cap of C$5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$245.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$226.78.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.11. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of C$966.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$919.26 million.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.