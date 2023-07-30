Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Cut by Analyst

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.95. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $32.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s FY2024 earnings at $28.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $219.99 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,138 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,518,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,191,000 after acquiring an additional 70,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,855,000 after acquiring an additional 91,748 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

