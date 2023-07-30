Qualtrics International (BATS:XM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XMGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.

