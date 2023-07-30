Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Short Interest Update

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,262,564,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QFTA traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.57. 4,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,780. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.95.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Company Profile

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

