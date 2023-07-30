Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RRC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC stock opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $675,848.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $675,848.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Range Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.