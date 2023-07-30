Rather & Kittrell Inc. Acquires 4,131 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 392,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,327. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

