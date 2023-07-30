Rather & Kittrell Inc. Buys 119,304 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 605,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,304 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up 5.9% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $13,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 118,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,337. The firm has a market cap of $613.14 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

