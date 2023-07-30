Rather & Kittrell Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ISTB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,504. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $47.92.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

