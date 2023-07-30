Relative Value Partners Group LLC Purchases 43,665 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 4.5% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $65,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013,814 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $647,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,326,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,344,000 after acquiring an additional 241,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,675,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,893,000 after acquiring an additional 465,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,031,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,398. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $62.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

