Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q3 guidance to $4.90-5.10 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of RS traded up $9.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.67. 256,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,527. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $168.24 and a fifty-two week high of $293.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.86 and its 200 day moving average is $248.72.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8,850.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

