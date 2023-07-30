Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,406,200 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 3,460,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,915.7 days.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

RMGGF stock remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Friday. Resolute Mining has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a research note on Friday.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

