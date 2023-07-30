Reviewing EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW)

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVERTEC and MSP Recovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC $618.41 million 4.15 $239.01 million $3.39 11.63 MSP Recovery N/A N/A $3.21 million N/A N/A

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

95.5% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of EVERTEC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EVERTEC and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC 1 0 1 0 2.00 MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVERTEC currently has a consensus target price of $39.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.03%. Given EVERTEC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Profitability

This table compares EVERTEC and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC 35.42% 28.71% 12.46% MSP Recovery N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

EVERTEC has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.36, meaning that its stock price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVERTEC beats MSP Recovery on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. In addition, the company offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers services. Further, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Additionally, the company owns and operates the ATH network, an automated teller machine and personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately six billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc. operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

