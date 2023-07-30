Reviewing MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) and National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) and MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of National Fuel Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of National Fuel Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

National Fuel Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság pays an annual dividend of $229.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 5,392.6%. National Fuel Gas pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság pays out -60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas $2.31 billion 2.08 $566.02 million $6.25 8.38 MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság N/A N/A N/A ($380.55) -0.01

This table compares National Fuel Gas and MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

National Fuel Gas has higher revenue and earnings than MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Fuel Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for National Fuel Gas and MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas 0 2 0 0 2.00 MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus price target of $65.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.12%. Given National Fuel Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Fuel Gas is more favorable than MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság.

Profitability

This table compares National Fuel Gas and MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas 24.93% 23.69% 7.01% MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National Fuel Gas beats MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States. As of September 30, 2022, it had proved developed and undeveloped reserves of 4,170,662 MMcf of natural gas and 250 Mbbl of oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation and storage services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields. This segment also transports natural gas for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, as well as for other utilities, industrial companies, and power producers in New York State. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region, as well as provides gathering services to Seneca. The Utility segment sells natural gas or provides natural gas utility services to approximately 754,000 customers in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Jamestown, New York; and Erie and Sharon, Pennsylvania. National Fuel Gas Company was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use. In addition, it offers consumer services comprising retail services, which operates a network of approximately 2,000 service stations under MOL, Slovnaft, INA, Tifon, Energopetrol, and PapOil brands; mobility solutions, which includes car and bike sharing, fleet management, and public transport services; and digital factory including data science, master data management, loyalty, customer relationship management, campaign management, API integration, omnichannel, and payment services. The company also provides industrial services, which includes oilfield chemical technologies comprising hydrate inhibition, and selective Sulphur removal; and oilfield services including drilling, workover, pressure pumping, cementing and stimulation, coiled tubing and nitrogen, tubular handling, well test, slickline, wireline mud logging, and seismic data processing service lines. Further, it operates natural gas transmission pipeline system. Additionally, it offers real estate, accounting, pipeline, leasing, machinery and equipment, investment, repair and maintenances, production and distribution of mineral water, marketing agent, transportation, power production, geothermal, insurance, financial, and security services; and firefighting, tourism, hydrocarbon exploration, wholesale and retail trade, rental, hospitality, caring, engineering, technical consultancy, and plastic compounding services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary.

