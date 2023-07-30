Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target to $140.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.71.
Nabors Industries Stock Up 0.1 %
NBR stock opened at $119.87 on Thursday. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $190.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
