Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-6.20 EPS.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,046,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of -339.27 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $112.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
