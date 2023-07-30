Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-6.20 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,046,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of -339.27 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $112.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.