Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.38-$3.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$6.20 EPS.

NYSE:RCL traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.57. 4,046,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $112.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.27 and a beta of 2.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Argus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.00.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

