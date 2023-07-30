Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.38-3.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.87. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$6.20 EPS.
RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.
RCL traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,046,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,007. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.27 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $112.95.
In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
