Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.38-3.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.87. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$6.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.0 %

RCL traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,046,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,007. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.27 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $112.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.