RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $110.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of RPM International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.90.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $104.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average of $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. RPM International has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $107.40.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

