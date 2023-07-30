RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the first quarter worth about $44,146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 21.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after buying an additional 222,907 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in RxSight by 35.3% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 876,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RxSight by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 802,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 130,694 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 4,739.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 553,820 shares during the period. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RxSight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RxSight from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of RxSight from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

RxSight Price Performance

Shares of RxSight stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. 347,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,938. RxSight has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative net margin of 108.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that RxSight will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.