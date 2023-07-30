Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $217,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

