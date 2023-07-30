Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $181.86 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.29.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

