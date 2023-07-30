Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Acquires 75,324 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,324 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 23.8% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $459.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,258,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $439.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.