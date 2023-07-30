Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Acquires Shares of 10,838 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NULV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 101,868 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.