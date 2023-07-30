Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 17,889 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lowered its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,889 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.20. 454,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.