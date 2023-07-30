SALT (SALT) Price Up 6.2% This Week

SALT (SALT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. SALT has a market cap of $2.72 million and $14,374.57 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00020981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017357 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014218 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,388.63 or 1.00037282 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02265364 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $13,787.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.