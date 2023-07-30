Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after buying an additional 479,607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after purchasing an additional 283,105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $419.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,331. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $319.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

