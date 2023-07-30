Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.0% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,485,000 after acquiring an additional 90,912 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after acquiring an additional 911,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,626 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

