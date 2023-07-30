Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

SCRMW traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,185. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCRMW. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 71.2% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 673,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 280,112 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 976.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 543,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 493,415 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 30.2% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 517,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 120,123 shares during the period.

