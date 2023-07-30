Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Releases Earnings Results

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.01), reports. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of C$353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$326.00 million.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of SES stock opened at C$6.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.23 and a 12 month high of C$8.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

SES has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised shares of Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.88.

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.