Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Releases Earnings Results

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.01), reports. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of C$353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$326.00 million.
Secure Energy Services Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of SES stock opened at C$6.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.23 and a 12 month high of C$8.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83.
Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Secure Energy Services Company Profile
Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.
